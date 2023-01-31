GI tag certificate for Tandur red gram handed over to Yalal FPO

January 31, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy along with officials of the Union Commerce Ministry, on Tuesday, handed over the Geographical Indication (GI) tag certificate to Yalal Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) for their red gram produce at Tandur Agricultural Research Station.

The Minister also released GI-tagged processed Tandur red gram or Tandur tur dal at the event, where several speakers, including MLA P. Rohith Reddy, MLC P. Mahender Reddy and Chevella MP G. Ranjith Reddy, demanded establishment of Red Gram Board at Tandur as the area is known for production of quality red gram.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy asked farmers to improve the cultivation of crops with GI tag as also other crops such as pulses, oilseeds and horticultural crops having good demand in the market. He along with other dignitaries felicitated the representatives of Yalal FPO, scientists of Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University and its ARS at Tandur, who guided the farmers from filing of application for GI tag to improving the quality of production.

Stating that farming is the most respectable vocation compared to other fields, the Minister said that combining modern technology would not only make the profession profitable but more respectable. Farmers should cultivate high-yielding varieties using all modern methods, he said.

He asked the areas’ farmers not to move away from red gram (pigeon pea) cultivation even after getting water for irrigation from Palamuru-Rangareddy project as such crops would have good demand in the market always. He assured the farmers that he would make an effort to include GI-tagged red gram in school curriculum.

Registrar of PJTSAU S. Sudheer Kumar, Director (Research) R. Jagadeeshwar, Tandur ARS scientists Sudhakar, Sudharani, Goverdhan (Palem ARS), university scientists, Agriculture department officials and farmers participated in the event.

According to the university officials, application for GI tag for Tandur red gram was filed on September 24, 2020. The Tandur variety is mostly grown in the rainfed areas of Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Sangareddy and Adilabad districts. The fertile black soils with huge deposits of attapulgite (palygorskite) clay mineral and limestone in the area provide specific quality traits to this red gram.

This Kharif season (2022-23), red gram is cultivated in about 5.62 lakh acres and the estimated production is about 2.6 lakh tonnes. It is cultivated in over 1.55 lakh acres in Vikarabad, 1.46 lakh acres in Narayanpet, 0.72 lakh acres in Sangareddy and 0.59 lakh acres in Adilabad districts.