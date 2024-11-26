Ghose panel warns Kaleshwaram engineers against giving ‘conflicting and misleading’ information

HYDERABAD

ADVERTISEMENT

The Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission of Inquiry has warned several engineers who worked on the Kaleshwaram project barrages of serious action, including proceeding as per criminal laws, for giving conflicting information in their personal deposition before it, compared to the information they had submitted in the form of signed affidavits in the past.

A total of 16 engineers in the ranks of assistant executive, deputy executive, executive and deputy chief engineers appeared before the Commission on Tuesday, and were examined in the matter of Sundilla Barrage design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance aspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the engineers who deposed on Tuesday were taken aback after the Commission warned them of serious consequences following their conflicting and ‘misleading’ information.

Expressing anger and dissatisfaction over the approach of the engineers, the Commission told the engineers not to mislead it while deposing personally as the Commission already had plenty of documents and information collected from the department and other sources for finding the truth.

The Commission sought to know from them as to how they could give conflicting information. The Commission was aghast to get incoherent answers from some engineers in the matter of construction a block (2A) in Sundilla Barrage and what designs they had followed. Most of them told the Commission that they had followed instructions from the then Engineer-in-Chief of the project and executed the block based on the designs of the adjacent blocks.

Officials later took the signatures of the engineers on placement and measurement registers of Sundilla Barrage and seized them. It has summoned more engineers for examination on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.