 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Ghose panel warns Kaleshwaram engineers against giving ‘conflicting and misleading’ information

Published - November 26, 2024 09:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose Commission of Inquiry has warned several engineers who worked on the Kaleshwaram project barrages of serious action, including proceeding as per criminal laws, for giving conflicting information in their personal deposition before it, compared to the information they had submitted in the form of signed affidavits in the past.

A total of 16 engineers in the ranks of assistant executive, deputy executive, executive and deputy chief engineers appeared before the Commission on Tuesday, and were examined in the matter of Sundilla Barrage design, construction, quality control, operation and maintenance aspects.

Most of the engineers who deposed on Tuesday were taken aback after the Commission warned them of serious consequences following their conflicting and ‘misleading’ information.

Expressing anger and dissatisfaction over the approach of the engineers, the Commission told the engineers not to mislead it while deposing personally as the Commission already had plenty of documents and information collected from the department and other sources for finding the truth.

The Commission sought to know from them as to how they could give conflicting information. The Commission was aghast to get incoherent answers from some engineers in the matter of construction a block (2A) in Sundilla Barrage and what designs they had followed. Most of them told the Commission that they had followed instructions from the then Engineer-in-Chief of the project and executed the block based on the designs of the adjacent blocks.

Officials later took the signatures of the engineers on placement and measurement registers of Sundilla Barrage and seized them. It has summoned more engineers for examination on Wednesday.

Published - November 26, 2024 09:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.