Ghose panel on KLIP collects info from retired engineers panel formed in 2015

The P.C. Ghose Judicial Commission inquiring into the alleged irregularities in the execution of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), particularly the construction of three barrages and damage suffered by them, collected information from the retired engineers committee formed by the previous Government in 2015 on the change of location of project’s head works from Tummidihetti to Medigadda.

During the meeting, retired engineers led by Anantha Ramulu, who headed the then committee, placed their report, the one which they had submitted to the previous government, before the Commission. It is understood that the retired engineers had told the judicial panel that they had vouched for Tummidihetti location and submitted their report to then Minister for Irrigation T. Harish Rao and then Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. However, they did not approve it.

Instead, Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao had suggested Medigadda location to the committee and had sought a proposal. Accordingly, they had examined the pros and cons of Medigadda location and reported back to the government since the Government had not considered their initial report, the retired engineers said to have explained to the Commission.

The Commission is learnt to have enquired about the sub-contract system in the execution of projects. It is understood that the Commission is planning to seek information from the Registrar of Companies to examine the accounts and statements of the contract agencies to decipher the amount of work given to sub-contractors. It has come to the Commission’s notice that sub-contracts were given to about 15 agencies by main contractors.

It is said that the Commission is planning to ask Central Water Commission authorities to appear before it after examining the affidavits submitted by the Irrigation Department engineers involved in the decision-making related to KLIP as also in the execution of the project. The Commission is yet to take a decision to examine the Assistant and Deputy Executive Engineers.