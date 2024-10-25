Ghose panel on Kaleshwaram grills ex-ENC again, asks him to come with documents

HYDERABAD

The Justice P.C. Ghose Commission of Inquiry has directed retired Engineer-in-Chief of the Kaleshwaram Project N. Venkateshwarlu to appear before it again on Monday (October 28) to come with documents in support of some of his submissions/depositions made before it and also on some issue that he could give information orally.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu was examined by the Commission for the second day in a row on Friday, third day in all including his appearance before it in September, and was grilled on many aspects of the Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla barrages planning, design, construction, quality control, operation, maintenance and others.

According to source, the retired ENC is said to told the Commission that problems had cropped up in the three barrages from 2019 itself and the then Principal Secretary later Special Chief Secretary had held meetings with the then ENC and other engineers. He stated that the coffer dam built initially had submerge in the flood forcing them to increase its height.

He is understood to have told the Commission that there was a delay in finalising the designs of the barrages and along with changes it had led to increase in the estimated cost. He submitted that the then Irrigation Secretary had approved the revised estimates. Local issues and delay in the land acquisition had led to delay in the execution and in such circumstance oral orders were issues to carry out the works despite delays in getting the drawings.

Mr. Venkateshwarlu explained to the commission that substantial work completion certificate was issued in case of Medigadda and total completion certificate for the other two barrages. The panel, however, expressed anger on Mr. Venkateshwarlu stating that there was no match between what he had mentioned in his affidavit and what he was deposing personally before it, and warned him against owning up others’ mistakes.

On the Pranahitha-Chevella project works, he told the commission that works worth about ₹14,000 crore were executed and of them, ₹750 crore worth works had become redundant/useless in the redesigned Kaleshwaram project.

Chief Engineer (Designs) K. Chandrasekhar also appeared before the commission on Friday, where he was examined on the designs of the three barrages.

