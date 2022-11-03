GHMC’s share of colony park maintenance enhanced by 5%

GHMC Standing Committee approved 12 resolutions including proposals for development corridors

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 03, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC’s Standing Committee during its meeting on Thursday, has approved a total 12 resolutions, including one enhancing the civic body’s contribution for the maintenance of colony parks by the colony welfare associations and resident welfare associations by five % per annum.

Earlier, GHMC’s contribution for the maintenance of the colony parks was 75 %, while the association would foot the bill for 25 %.

Three proposals for development of model corridors on various stretches of Serilingampally zone were cleared by the committee. They include proposals for development of model corridors respectively between Nanakramguda junction to Gachibowli IT Heights road with an estimated expenditure of ₹5.5 crore; between Biodiversity Park to the Institute of Leather Technology with an estimated expenditure of ₹6 crore; and between IT Heights Road and Gachibowli via Khajaguda junction at an estimate of ₹5.2 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A ₹5.95 crore proposal for construction of storm water drain between Chunne ke Bhatti in Shalibanda to Amjad Daula Bagh in Ramnaspura too was approved for the Charminar Zone.

The committee has also cleared a proposal for acquisition of 28 properties for construction of an overbridge in Chandanagar between Narne Road up to RTC Colony. Several proposals for entering MoUs to hand over park laying, beautification and maintenance related works to various agencies under corporate social responsibility have been approved.

Clearance has been given for a MoU between Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner and a renowned real estate company for development of a 100 metre BT road with central median, lighting, greenery, and viaducts for electrical cables and sewer lines with the latter’s funds near Balaji Nagar in Moosapet Circle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app