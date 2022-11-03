GHMC’s share of colony park maintenance enhanced by 5%

GHMC Standing Committee approved 12 resolutions including proposals for development corridors

GHMC’s Standing Committee during its meeting on Thursday, has approved a total 12 resolutions, including one enhancing the civic body’s contribution for the maintenance of colony parks by the colony welfare associations and resident welfare associations by five % per annum.

Earlier, GHMC’s contribution for the maintenance of the colony parks was 75 %, while the association would foot the bill for 25 %.

Three proposals for development of model corridors on various stretches of Serilingampally zone were cleared by the committee. They include proposals for development of model corridors respectively between Nanakramguda junction to Gachibowli IT Heights road with an estimated expenditure of ₹5.5 crore; between Biodiversity Park to the Institute of Leather Technology with an estimated expenditure of ₹6 crore; and between IT Heights Road and Gachibowli via Khajaguda junction at an estimate of ₹5.2 crore.

A ₹5.95 crore proposal for construction of storm water drain between Chunne ke Bhatti in Shalibanda to Amjad Daula Bagh in Ramnaspura too was approved for the Charminar Zone.

The committee has also cleared a proposal for acquisition of 28 properties for construction of an overbridge in Chandanagar between Narne Road up to RTC Colony. Several proposals for entering MoUs to hand over park laying, beautification and maintenance related works to various agencies under corporate social responsibility have been approved.

Clearance has been given for a MoU between Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner and a renowned real estate company for development of a 100 metre BT road with central median, lighting, greenery, and viaducts for electrical cables and sewer lines with the latter’s funds near Balaji Nagar in Moosapet Circle.