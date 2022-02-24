GHMC upgrades QR coding for building permissions

It simplifies the bank loan procedure for home aspirants

Once details of the buildings are entered by the home owners, the system automatically generates the building permission order. | Photo Credit: File photo

Introduction of Quick Response (QR) code on building permission letters by GHMC has simplified the bank loan procedure for home aspirants.

QR coding of permissions, non-existent during the earlier online DPMS (Development Permission Management System), was introduced in the recently enforced TSbPASS (Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self Certification System), in order to rule out forgeries and irregularities.

Under the TSbPASS, self-certification is allowed for individual homes built in plot sizes between 75 and 600 square yards, and only registration is needed for plot sizes less than 75 square yards.

Once details of the buildings are entered by the home owners, the system automatically generates the building permission order, which will be imprinted with a QR code.

“The code, when scanned from a mobile, will fetch the permission letter. This will simplify the verification process by banks to issue loans, and thus help the home owners,” says Chief City Planner S.Devender Reddy.

While all the building permissions issued under the single window system too will have the QR code, the system has now been upgraded to show the status of the permission issued post verification too.

“We issue commencement certificate if satisfied with all the parameters post verification of the plot on the ground within 15 days after issue of building permission letter. By scanning the QR code after a fortnight, the banker may also know the status of commencement certification,” Mr. Devender Reddy said.

However, very few applications have crossed the 15-day window period for ground verification so far. GHMC has received a total of 2,547 instant registrations and 11,221 self-certifications since November, 2021 when the TSbPASS came into force. Of these, 572 are under process, and only five applications are pending post the fortnight limit, officials said.