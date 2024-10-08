GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC to set up integrated command and control centre for sanitation efficiency

Published - October 08, 2024 08:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is seriously exploring avenues for establishment of an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) for streamlining the sanitation and solid waste management activities pertaining to the city.

Emulating the Indore Municipal Corporation, the GHMC is mulling over setting up the centre for monitoring the movements of the Swachh Auto Trolleys (SAT) which visit various colonies of the city for collection of garbage.

On Tuesday, GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, along with senior officials, met a host of operators/companies which are experts in the field, in order to explore innovative solutions for establishment and operationalising of the ICCC. The meeting was hosted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) which is providing technical support in the initiative. The ICCC for waste management will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to improve operational efficiency and service deliveries such as street sweeping, garbage collection, and grievance redressal, besides providing comprehensive monitoring of all related services, a statement informed.

A total 11 operators presented their strategies and technologies aimed at improvement of waste management efficiency and sustainability. GHMC will choose the most suitable technology that integrates effective monitoring systems to ensure enhanced service delivery, the note said.

