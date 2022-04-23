GHMC to resume much-awaited summer coaching camps

Training to be extended at 854 playgrounds for 44 sports

After a gap of two years, the GHMC is resuming its summer coaching camps for imparting sports training to children. This year, the camps will be conducted from April 25 to May 31 across the playgrounds and stadiums in the city. All arrangements are in place in a total 854 playgrounds for providing training in 44 sports, a statement from GHMC informed.

Those seeking coaching should register themselves on www.sports.ghmc.gov.in by paying a nominal fee of ₹50 per head for shuttle, badminton, roller skating, cricket, and tennis, and ₹10 for the remaining sports. Children between six and 16 years of age will be eligible for training.

Athletics, archery, badminton, basket ball, baseball, boxing, cricket, chess, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, handball, judo, karate, kabaddi, kho kho, court ball, roller skating, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, tennikoit, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weight lifting, wrestling, and other such sports will be covered during the training camps.

Sports material worth ₹1.2 crore is kept ready, while 800 experienced sportsmen and coaches will be offering training without any remuneration, the note said. Basic amenities have been provided at all the playgrounds to handle trainees in large numbers.

The camp at Victory Playground, Chaderghat, will be inaugurated by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi at 7 a.m. on April 25, followed by Quli Qutubshah Stadium in Charminar Zone the next day at 4 p.m. On April 27, the camp will be launched at Marredpally Playground, followed by other areas.

An inter-circle tournament will be conducted, and citations will be distributed to the participants.