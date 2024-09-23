ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC to organise cultural evening at Moazzamjahi Market on Sept. 28

Published - September 23, 2024 09:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning a series of cultural events at various locations of the city to highlight the city’s culture and heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

To begin with, GHMC is organising a cultural evening in Moazzamjahi Market premises on September 28, in the name of ‘Hyderabad Rendezvous’ or ‘Praja Sambaralu’ in Telugu.

Titled ‘Ghazal aur Shayari ki Shaan’, the event will begin at 6.30 p.m., and see performance by popular Ghazal and Sufi singer Sunil Rao, informed Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti.

The event has been organised to celebrate the city’s heritage and to encourage arts. A link will be provided in BookMyShow app, for the event with limited seating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GHMC has plans to organise similar events across the city highlighting the city’s heritage, Mr. Jayanti informed. Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park too is set to become another venue for niche cultural events, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US