GHMC to organise cultural evening at Moazzamjahi Market on Sept. 28

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is planning a series of cultural events at various locations of the city to highlight the city’s culture and heritage.

To begin with, GHMC is organising a cultural evening in Moazzamjahi Market premises on September 28, in the name of ‘Hyderabad Rendezvous’ or ‘Praja Sambaralu’ in Telugu.

Titled ‘Ghazal aur Shayari ki Shaan’, the event will begin at 6.30 p.m., and see performance by popular Ghazal and Sufi singer Sunil Rao, informed Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanti.

The event has been organised to celebrate the city’s heritage and to encourage arts. A link will be provided in BookMyShow app, for the event with limited seating.

GHMC has plans to organise similar events across the city highlighting the city’s heritage, Mr. Jayanti informed. Kasu Brahmananda Reddy National Park too is set to become another venue for niche cultural events, he said.