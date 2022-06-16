GHMC to install eco-friendly Ganesh idols

Training being given for members of self-help groups

Following the Supreme Court’s directions of last year against the Plaster of Paris (PoP) idol immersion in the Hussainsagar Lake, GHMC has begun its campaign advocating eco-friendly Ganesh idols two months ahead of the Ganesh Navaratri festivities.

As part of the campaign, idols made of clay will be installed at several places across the city, including the zonal headquarters, a statement from the GHMC informed.

One idol will be placed near the zonal headquarters, in addition to two idols at prominent locations in each circle, it said. The idols will be in varying sizes, starting from eight inches to eight feet.

For the idol installation, crowded places such as commercial places and malls are being zeroed in. Contact number of the manufacturer too will be attached with the idol for the benefit of those who seek to place an order.

Training is being offered in making eco-friendly Ganesh idols free of cost. For the past one week, training classes are on for the members of the self-help groups.

Last year, the apex court, while allowing immersion of Khairatabad idol made of PoP into the Hussainsagar, made it clear that the permission was only for that year. The bench headed by the Chief Justice N.V.Ramana also sought an undertaking from the Telangana State government that PoP idol immersions will not be allowed in the lake from the next year onwards.