GHMC to go for appeal over Gowlipura abattoir land: Ronald Rose

November 01, 2023 06:55 am | Updated 06:55 am IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC may file an appeal against the verdict given by the High Court with regard to the disputed land in Gowlipura where the modernised abattoir stands.

GHMC Commissioner and District Election Officer Ronald Rose said this while interacting with media on the sidelines of an election-related media conference addressed by him on Tuesday. He attributed to ‘communication problem’, the faux pas by the corporation in submitting an affidavit to the effect that the property was outside the jurisdiction of the GHMC.

The affidavit was one among the significant reasons why the corporation has lost the property worth a fortune in the long-drawn court battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media conference, Mr. Ronald informed that since October 4, the day when final electoral roll was published, a whopping 1,35,756 applications have been received by way of Form-6 for fresh registration as voters, from the 15 constituencies that are part of the Hyderabad district.

On Monday, October 30 alone, 15,000 forms were received for new registrations. A total of 1,00,332 applications were received by way of Form 8 for corrections and shifting of address since October 4, he said. Deletions from the list stood at 45,000.

Speaking of the seizures by the police and the flying squads, Mr. Ronald put the value of the seizures at close to ₹46 crore. These include seizure of cash and 440 kgs of precious metals such as gold and silver. A total 27,280 litres of liquor and 1,024 kilograms of narcotic drugs too were seized, he said.

Those who have supporting documents to certify the cash and valuables may approach the District Grievance Committee with the same, and secure release of the amount within 24 hours, he assured.

The committee received a total 152 complaints, and with respect to 121 of them, orders have been issued for returning the seized cash.

Mr. Ronald has informed about the ‘Sticker Campaign’ taken up by the GHMC, whereby the booth level officers will visit each house and paste the stickers with the polling station numbers on the doors.

Mr. Ronald informed that voter slips with the number, address and route map of the respective polling stations will be distributed starting from November 10 up to November 25. On the polling day, voter slips should be accompanied by any of the 12 photo identity documents specified by the Election Commission as valid.

The nominations from the candidates will be accepted between November 3 and 10, during which Section 144 will be in force around the offices of the Returning Officers. A maximum of three vehicles carrying a maximum of five persons will be allowed at a time into the offices, and the nomination process will be video recorded, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.