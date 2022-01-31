GHMC to constitute a panel of conservation architects

HYDERABAD

31 January 2022 18:31 IST

Civic body got just six applications by Jan. 30

The GHMC’s invitation seeking applications for empanelment of conservation architects has received lukewarm response, with only six applications arriving by January 30, a day before the deadline.

Officials are hopeful that there could be last minute entries, and inform that the number of panelists will be decided after going through the final list of aspirants.

The corporation has sought applications from conservation architects for empanelment to avoid the tender process each time a heritage conservation work is taken up.

As the civic body along with the Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department is taking up conservation of several structures of heritage significance in the city, it is thought to save time and efforts to have a panel of heritage conservation architects to go to.

The applicants should have been registered with the Council of Architecture under the Architects Act, 1973. Where the applicant is a firm, at least one of its partners or directors should be an architect.

He or she should be a postgraduate in Conservation Architecture and have a minimum experience of three years in executing conservation projects of historical buildings and should have completed at least one conservation project.

Empanelment with GHMC will be for a minimum period of three years or till completion of the assigned project.

Each time a work is awarded, the empanelled agencies will be asked to submit proposals and required funding details, and after evaluation, the work will be awarded to them.