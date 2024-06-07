GHMC to commence mapping of properties and utilities  

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Friday announced that its Geographic Information System (GIS)-based survey and mapping of properties and utilities in the limits will commence soon.

“Surveyors will be visiting homes to collect data after a month. To ensure success of this project, we request the cooperation of all residents and property owners,” the civic authority appealed in a release on Friday.

A public web portal will also be enabled for citizens who can voluntarily link their assessment on the GIS map and help GHMC in obtaining inputs and participate in decision making process related to urban development and public utilities, it said.

The project, the GHMC said, is for enhancing citizen-centric services, and to analyse, visualise and manage spatial data in urban planning. M/s Neo Geo Agency was identified in executing the project for 18 months, and with an additional two years for operation maintenance.

Through mapping, a unique identification number is generated for each assessment for identification of property location, for further delivery of services such as door-to-door garbage collection, emergency disaster management, and community engagement. Possible services involving other departments would also include HMWS&SB and TGSPDCL.

The GHMC assured that the data collected in the process will be treated with utmost confidentiality and it will be used solely for the purpose of enhancing urban management and service delivery.

