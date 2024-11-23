GHMC to apply emulsion paint on tree trunks as part of city beautification

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is now embarking on a project to paint the city’s trees in order to beautify locations of importance.

The Secunderabad Zone of GHMC has invited separate tenders for ‘thematic painting’ on tree trunks in two circles, namely, Secunderabad and Begumpet. Combined total estimated cost of the two works is ₹10.62 lakh, while the number and specific candidates to be painted remained ambiguous.

As per the details of the tenders, the trees will be painted with themes such as nature, animals, musical notes, mythological concepts, emojis, smileys, birds, rainbows or any ‘beautiful abstract and concrete depictions’.

As per the specifications, the portion of one foot from the bottom of the trunk should be painted in dark brown, above which up to 12 feet till branching or after branching, and three feet in girth is the canvas for the artist. The paints to be used are primer as the base and royal emulsion as exterior paint.

Trees to be painted will be chosen from focal roads, prime locations, major parks and traffic islands. Based on the girth of three feet, it is to be surmised that only large and old trees will be chosen for the endeavour. The tender invitation was issued in the name of the deputy director, Urban Biodiversity wing of the Secunderabad Zone. December 2 is the closing date for bid submission.

Environmentalists, however, are not enthused by the proposal to paint the tree trunks. Paints contain toxic chemicals and it is best to leave the trees as they are unless absolutely necessary, they say.

“Tree trunks have small pores through which they breathe. Painting them will close the pores and hinder the nutrient flow,” says a retired forest official under the condition of anonymity.

Besides, toxic elements used in paints and additives can damage the cambium layer, and interfere with the physiological processes, he says. Dark paints could also result in heat related damage to the tree.

“Even humans do not stay in newly painted houses till the toxic fumes are gone. How can we expect the trees to be unaffected?” he questioned.

When contacted, the Director, Urban Biodiversity, V. Srinivas Rao said the decision to paint the tree trunks was taken at zonal level, and not by the UBD wing. Attempts to reach zonal commissioner N. Ravi Kiran for reaction did not succeed.