GHMC targets 3,457 properties for road widening

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is proposing another round of a massive road widening and junction improvement works in the twin cities targetting acquiring of as many as 3,457 properties, with the Standing Committee under the chairmanship of Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi clearing 40 listed works on Friday.

She informed the committee that Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao had sought six or seven junctions to be redeveloped in each zone and filling vacancies in the sanitation wing. The works have been put up for approval from the Government though it was not made clear about the funding for such a mammoth exercise.

Road widening

From Teegalakunta crossroads to Tadbund labour adda via Irfan Hotel with 228 properties to be acquired; 236 properties to be taken over for road project from Metro Bakery to Abida Hotel; from Maskan hotel to Kismatpur via Golden Heights with 82 properties to be taken over.

Khajaguda main road to Urdu University via Oakridge School with 7 properties to be acquired; Botanical Garden to Kothaguda main road via Safarinagar with 54 properties to be taken over; Hanuman temple to Aparna Park via Gangaram lake with 54 properties to be acquired.

Kismatpur to Rajendranagar with 108 properties to be taken over; Indian School of Business to Gopanpally, University of Hyderabad south gate through High Court colony and Gowlidoddi slip road where 12 properties are required; Pillar number 123 to Attapur village where 238 properties are needed.

Pet Basheerabad to Ambedkarnagar main road where 62 properties are proposed to be taken over; Girkapallu junction at Moghulkhana to Puranapool where 573 properties are to be taken over; National Highway 44 K.S. Diwan to Narsapur crossroad to Subashnagar with 220 properties are needed.

Habsiguda to Nagole inner ring road via Uppal junction where 112 properties are to be acquired; Lucky star hotel to Hafizbabanagar via Phoolbagh with 138 properties to be taken over; Mallapur junction road overbridge construction needing 36 properties to be taken over; Nanakramguda rotary junction improvement to connect it to Outer Ring Road where five properties are to be acquired.

Shantinagar to Mettuguda road overbride widening requiring 162 properties; 56 properties to be taken over for Yapral junction improvement; Malkajgiri’s Anandbagh junction improvement required 42 properties; Uppal junction to Amberpet via Ramananthapur where 246 properties are to be acquired.

Dabeerpura Gate to Tribunal Court and from there to the main road with 52 properties to be taken over; Banjara Darawaz to Nayakhila for which 168 properties are required; Sainikpuri junction improvement requires 36 properties; Shenoy Nursing Home junction improvement needs 71 properties; Silicon junction improvement needs 32 properties.

Old Hayathnagar junction needs 14 properties, Chakripuram junction needs 3 properties; Yousufguda basti-Krishnakanth Park needs 48 properties; ZTC junction needs 13 properties; Banjara Darwaza to Fateh Darwaza widening requires 273 properties; Kacheguda junction needs 34 properties; Jama Masjid-Laad Bazar junction needs 21 properties.

YMCA junction needs 26 properties; Ali Cafe junction needs 44 properties; Shivam junction needs 8 properties; Barkatpura junction needs 22 properties; Manikeswarnagar to Indiranagar through road under-bridge needs 24 properties.

A multi-purpose indoor sports complex to be built at a cost of ₹5.90 crore at NBT nagar was cleared so also a modern crematorium at a cost of ₹ 2.20 crore at Khairatabad zone. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and senior officials participated.