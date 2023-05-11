ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC takes up nala audit and measures to prevent accidents

May 11, 2023 07:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC is taking up audit of all stormwater drains in the city ahead of monsoons to prevent any untoward incident, in view of the successive deaths during recent times, of people who accidentally fell into the open drains and died.

Circlewise sketches of stormwater drains have been prepared and dispatched to the circle-level officials for inspections.

Commissioner, GHMC, has made officers of the level of Assistant Engineer or Deputy Executive Engineer responsible for inspections in each circle. They will have to identify lapses in de-silting, missing links and other aspects, and give a comprehensive report by the month-end.

Action should be taken for restoration of retaining walls, chain links fences, barricades, warning signs, box drains, and others, the commissioner instructed.

Manhole and catch pit covers should be replaced, and stringent action will be taken in case of loss of property or lives due to dereliction of duty by officials. Daily de-silting details should be uploaded along with photographs. Warning signs should be installed, along with meters to know the flow rate in the nalas. Measures should be taken to remove the floating waste from the drain.

