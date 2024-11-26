GHMC takes up construction in layout open spaces at colony in Hyderabad

An instance of flagrant violation of norms by the city civic body has come to light in the LB Nagar zone of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

In breach of layout regulations and building norms, construction of a concrete structure is going on at the site demarcated as open space at Pragathi Nagar colony of Mansurabad. The violators are none other than the GHMC officials, who have raised pillars for the structure, occupying more than half of the park’s area. The colony was built about 30 years ago, on a layout approved by the then Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HUDA), and developed in two phases.

“When developed, the colony’s two phases had four plots demarcated as open spaces. One plot got encroached. On another, a community hall was constructed — also funded by GHMC — where the association’s meetings are held. This is the third one, where the current construction is going on,” said Madhusudan Rao (name changed for protection of identity), a resident of the colony. About six to seven pillars stand in the plot, roughly 200 square yards in size, supported by wooden frames. Piles of wooden poles and heaps of cement and aggregate occupy half the road.

Replying to a social media post about the violation, the Assistant City Planner of Hayathnagar Circle replied that the construction was taken up by the Engineering wing of the circle, after demolition of an existing community hall for senior citizens. A query about whether the structure had the Town Planning permission, did not elicit a reaction from either her or the Deputy Commissioner.

The layout approved by the then HUDA clearly shows that it was demarcated as an open space. “There was no permanent structure, but only a temporary shed at the place, where senior citizens would gather. It was removed to facilitate this building,” shared M.K. Kumar, another resident.

While the purpose of the building is still not clear, the colony residents say that local corporator and BJP’s deputy floor leader in GHMC Council, Koppula Narasimha Reddy laid the foundation for the structure a few months ago. The colony is now left with only one open space about 500-600 square yards in size, left unattended. A board installed by GHMC, with the words ‘Freedom Park’, indicate that it was selected to be planted as part of the 75 years’ celebration of Indian Independence. Half-torn political posters and advertisement for termite control appear pasted on the board now.

“We submitted several petitions to GHMC, requesting them for a park, but all went unheeded,” said the honorary president of the Pragathi Nagar Welfare Association S. Venkateshwar Rao.

Interestingly, in a recent petition to the Deputy Commissioner, Hayathnagar circle, the association itself mentioned that there were five park sites, and two of them were occupied respectively by colony welfare association’s building, and a senior citizens’ centre. The fifth one is in dispute with the builder, it said.