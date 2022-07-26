GHMC takes action against dilapidated structures

The GHMC has been taking stock of dilapidated structures in the city in view of the risk they pose to lives during continual rains.

The city has 620 structures which are in decrepit condition, of which the civic body brought down 231. Further, it got 294 more buildings either repaired or vacated or seized, a press note said. Secunderabad has the highest number of dilapidated structures at 155, followed by LB Nagar at 113.

Steps had also been taken for cautioning and vacating the people living at the foot of undulated terrains or slopes and along old and dilapidated compound walls. The drive is being taken up in view of loss of lives during incidents of collapse of dilapidated buildings and compound walls.