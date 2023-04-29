HamberMenu
GHMC suspends Assistant Executive Engineer responsible for girl’s death in Secunderabad

Suspension was also recommended against an outsourced work inspector responsible for the incident

April 29, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
The AEE did not take protective measures for the ongoing works of a VDCC road in the locality, the order stated.

The AEE did not take protective measures for the ongoing works of a VDCC road in the locality, the order stated. | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar has issued suspension order against the Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE), who was responsible for the death of the girl in Kalasiguda on April 29. 

Suspension was also recommended against an outsourced work inspector responsible for the incident. 

The AEE, M. Thurmalaiah, working in Begumpet division did not take protective measures for the ongoing works of a VDCC road in the locality. No barricades nor diversion indicators were provided at the location, which led to the death, the suspension orders stated. 

Further, instructions have been issued to the Superintending Engineer of the Secunderabad Zone, to inform the outsourcing agency to place the services of the work inspector B.M. Hari Krishna under suspension.  

The Commissioner has appointed the Executive Engineer of Khairatabad R. Indira Bai as enquiry officer to investigate into the matter and submit a report to the higher authorities within 10 days, for further action. 

