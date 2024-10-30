ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC supervisor killed in a road accident in Jeedimetla

Published - October 30, 2024 10:23 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) employee was killed in a road accident in Gajularamaram in Jeedimetla early on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as N. Harikrishna, worked as a supervisor with the GHMC. He was on his way to work around 5.30 a.m. when a bus operated by RK Travels, bearing registration number TS 08 UD 9777, hit his two-wheeler near Gajularamaram signal from the rear. He was then dragged for about 500 metres, leading to his death.

Following the incident, GHMC employees staged a protest demanding action against the bus driver and compensation for the victim’s family.

The Jeedimetla police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. A case was booked, and the driver, identified as Dev Kumar, 29, was taken into police custody for questioning.

