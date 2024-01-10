ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC superintendent suspended for negligence

January 10, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

D Ronald Rose

GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose has issued orders placing the superintendent of tax section in Hayatnagar Circle M. Mahender under suspension for failing to supervise the transportation of the application forms received under the ‘Praja Palana’ programme which had concluded on January 6.

According to sources, the forms were being sent for online data entry through a ride-hailing app from Hayatnagar, when they fell and were scattered on the road over the Balanagar flyover. The video clip of the incident went viral, forcing the authorities to take action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US