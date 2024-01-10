GHMC superintendent suspended for negligence

January 10, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose has issued orders placing the superintendent of tax section in Hayatnagar Circle M. Mahender under suspension for failing to supervise the transportation of the application forms received under the ‘Praja Palana’ programme which had concluded on January 6.

According to sources, the forms were being sent for online data entry through a ride-hailing app from Hayatnagar, when they fell and were scattered on the road over the Balanagar flyover. The video clip of the incident went viral, forcing the authorities to take action.

