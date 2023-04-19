GHMC summer coaching camps from April 25

April 19, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GHMC has announced its annual summer coaching camps in various sports and games from April 25 to May 31 this year. Coaching will be given for children aged between six years and 16 years, in 44 kinds of sports in various GHMC playgrounds across the city.

The sports for which coaching is offered include athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, baseball, boxing, cricket, chess, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, handball, judo, karate, kabaddi, kho-kho, netball, roller skating, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennicoit, taekwondo, tug of war, volleyball, weight-lifting, wrestling, yoga, throwball, kick boxing, and many others.

The camps will be launched from Victory Playground in Khairatabad on April 25, Quli Qutubshah Stadium on April 26, Marredpally Playground on April 27, Chandanagar Sports Complex Stadium on April 28, and Uppal Stadium on April 29. Those interested may register themselves on the website: www.ghmc.gov.in/sports. Tournaments and awareness workshops will be held as part of the camps, a statement from Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi informed.

ADVERTISEMENT