GHMC suggests precautions to avoid canine attack

February 28, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC has, through a statement on Monday, issued certain precautions and measures that may be followed by citizens to avoid canine attacks, in view of the incident in which a four-year-old boy was killed by a pack of dogs in Amberpet. The incident was followed by several news reports about dog attacks across the city and outside.

The statement has asked people not to walk closer to the dogs in captivity. In case of an attack, stand still and keep hands close to the body, it said. If allowed to sniff, the dog will leave without attacking, it said.

In case of a dog attack, severe injuries may be avoided by curling up as a ball, covering the face and backside of the head with hands.

Do not irritate dogs eating, sleeping or with puppies, and do not throw stones and sticks at them, the statement said. Puppies should not be approached, as the mother may get aggressive.

Walking fast should be avoided when dogs are close by, as also looking the dog in the eyes, which are major provocations for them. In case approached by a dog, one should never turn back, or run. Instead, one should stand still pinning eyes to the ground, before retreating slowly.

In case of a dog bite, the wound should be washed in running water for 10 minutes, using soap and applying pressure. Then immediate medical help should be sought. Anti-rabies vaccination should be taken without fail, the statement said.