ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC suggests precautions to avoid canine attack

February 28, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC has, through a statement on Monday, issued certain precautions and measures that may be followed by citizens to avoid canine attacks, in view of the incident in which a four-year-old boy was killed by a pack of dogs in Amberpet. The incident was followed by several news reports about dog attacks across the city and outside.

The statement has asked people not to walk closer to the dogs in captivity. In case of an attack, stand still and keep hands close to the body, it said. If allowed to sniff, the dog will leave without attacking, it said.

In case of a dog attack, severe injuries may be avoided by curling up as a ball, covering the face and backside of the head with hands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Do not irritate dogs eating, sleeping or with puppies, and do not throw stones and sticks at them, the statement said. Puppies should not be approached, as the mother may get aggressive.

Walking fast should be avoided when dogs are close by, as also looking the dog in the eyes, which are major provocations for them. In case approached by a dog, one should never turn back, or run. Instead, one should stand still pinning eyes to the ground, before retreating slowly.

In case of a dog bite, the wound should be washed in running water for 10 minutes, using soap and applying pressure. Then immediate medical help should be sought. Anti-rabies vaccination should be taken without fail, the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US