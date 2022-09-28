GHMC standing committee clears nine proposals

ADVERTISEMENT

The GHMC Standing Committee, which met on Wednesday, approved a total of nine proposals, including handing over lake and junction beautification works under corporate social responsibility, and a property acquisition.

Beautification of EPTRI Lake, and development of a herbal park, a 150-metre wide road from GHMC Serilingampally zonal office up to BHEL junction, and junction development near Gulmohar Park, and maintenance of the traffic island and central median below the two flyovers near Biodiversity junction for three years, were some works that will be handed over to private firms under corporate social responsibility.

The committee also approved acquisition of 78 properties for widening of the road from Mallapur junction up to Shiva Hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another proposal for re-construction of a bridge on Hussainsagar nala at Aravind Nagar with an estimated expenditure of ₹2.99 crore has received the stamp of approval.