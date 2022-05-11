GHMC standing committee clears ₹43.65 crore works

GHMC Standing Committee presided over by Mayor G. Vijayalakshmi cleared project proposals costing ₹43.65 crore including development of modern markest at Ameerpet and Khairatabad, road widening in different parts of the twin cities and others on Wednesday.

Top on the list is clearance to build an ₹18 crore convention hall at the new two-bedroom housing colony opposite Imax theatre complex in Khairatabad. The Ameerpet and Khairatabad markets are to be modernised at a cost of ₹13.20 and ₹6.70 crore, respectively.

About 544 properties are to be acquired for widening the road to 30 ft from Bandlaguda Tulasinagar till Wadi-E-Huda on the airport road. Another 352 properties are to be acquired for widening the road to 60 ft from Medhcal Road to Ambedkar statue and Dubai Gate to LB Nagar end.

For road widening from R.P. Main Road to Rathifile bus stand via Monda Market and Secunderabad railway station close to 128 properties are to be acquired. A ₹2.75 crore storm water drain at Vanastahalipuram is also among those cleared. GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials were present, said a press release.