GHMC standing committee clears 11 proposals

April 19, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GHMC’s standing committee has cleared 11 proposals worth over ₹24 crore during its meeting on Wednesday.

The proposals prominently included laying of box drain for clearance of storm water between the culvert at Sahara Estates in Mansurabad up to the culvert near GSI Road with an expenditure of ₹6 crore, and construction of a pavilion and indoor sports complex in the Government Junior College premises at Falaknuma with an expenditure of ₹5.95 crore.

Proposals for sewage diversion canals relating to Chintal Cheruvu, Banda Cheruvu and Maddela Kunta Cheruvu in Gajularamaram, Ramanna Cheruvu in Lalsaabguda of Quthbullapur, and Peacock Lake in Gachibowli, among others, have received administrative sanction worth ₹12.5 crore.

