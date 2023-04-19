ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC standing committee clears 11 proposals

April 19, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The GHMC’s standing committee has cleared 11 proposals worth over ₹24 crore during its meeting on Wednesday.

The proposals prominently included laying of box drain for clearance of storm water between the culvert at Sahara Estates in Mansurabad up to the culvert near GSI Road with an expenditure of ₹6 crore, and construction of a pavilion and indoor sports complex in the Government Junior College premises at Falaknuma with an expenditure of ₹5.95 crore.

Proposals for sewage diversion canals relating to Chintal Cheruvu, Banda Cheruvu and Maddela Kunta Cheruvu in Gajularamaram, Ramanna Cheruvu in Lalsaabguda of Quthbullapur, and Peacock Lake in Gachibowli, among others, have received administrative sanction worth ₹12.5 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US