GHMC Standing Committee clears 10 proposals

These pertain to road widening, construction of function halls and stormwater drains

GHMC standing committee has during its meeting on Wednesday, approved a total 10 proposals pertaining to road widening, construction of function halls, stormwater drains, and other such citizens’ facilities.

Among the major proposals approved is the one seeking administrative sanction of ₹ 5.95 crore forrestoration of the Railway Overbridge near the Jamai Osmania Railway Station at Adikmet.

Administrative sanction has also been sought for development of the junction near Fever Hospital of Nallakunta.

A proposal seeking sanction to transfer the land pertaining to Industries department at Baghlingampally to the TSSPDCL, in lieu of the discom’s 400 square yards of land acquired for the Indira Park-VST elevated corridor was given stamp of approval.

Proposals have also been cleared for acquisition of 542 properties for road widening from Hafiz Baba Nagar main road to Balapur road up to DRDO compound wall, via HMWS&SB plant, and 45 more properties for road widening in DD Colony.

Two more proposals sought administrative sanction for construction of multipurpose function halls respectively at Barkas at an estimated cost of ₹ 4.95 crore, and at Kanchanbagh at an estimated cost of ₹ 4.94 crore.

Clearance for ₹ 2.6 crore was sought from the government for remodelling of storm water drain in Amberpet between Veterinary Hospital and the back gate of the sewage treatment plant.

Two more proposals approved sought government permissions for exchange of layout open spaces allocated for GHMC parks with individual plots, at two locations at Karmanghat and Uppal. Officials said the exchanges were aimed at correcting the skewed borders.