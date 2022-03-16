GHMC standing committee approves budget proposals

GHMC Standing Committee, during its meeting on Wednesday, stamped its approval on the ₹6,150-crore annual budget proposed by the corporation for the year 2022-23.

The committee has also passed the revised estimates of ₹6,300 crore for the current financial year’s budget, from the earlier ₹5,600 crore.

Of the seven proposals approved, majority pertained to clearance for property acquisition at several locations in the city for various developmental works.

Close to 1,100 properties have been approved for acquisition, for road widening works, respectively between Aramghar Junction and Rethibowli Junction and up to Attapur bridge, Midhani Junction to Keshavagiri Junction via Pisalbanda, Rukmini Enclave to Bolarum, Nanalnagar to Tippu Khan bridge via Langar Houz, and Engine Bowli to Chandulal Baradari.

The committee has also given its nod to extension of agreement with the Hare Krishna Movement Charitable Foundation for Annapurna scheme providing meals for ₹5 per plate, by two years, and to increase the grant from ₹24.25 to ₹26.25 per plate.