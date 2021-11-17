GHMC staffer falls to death

Hyderabad

17 November 2021 22:29 IST

An employee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accidentally fell to death from the third floor of his residence at KPHB Colony here on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The victim, Kamala Raj Mehra, 50, worked in the entomology department of GHMC’s Santosh Nagar circle. His wife, Haritha Mehra, lodged a complaint with KPHB Colony police that around 9 a.m. Kamala Raj went on the terrace for a walk, and 20 minutes later she heard a loud noise. She came out of the house only to see her husband lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. Soon, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

“After finishing his walk, we suspect that Kamala Raj sat on the parapet wall, lost balance and slipped to death,” the police said.

