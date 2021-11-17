Telangana

GHMC staffer falls to death

An employee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accidentally fell to death from the third floor of his residence at KPHB Colony here on Wednesday morning, the police said.

The victim, Kamala Raj Mehra, 50, worked in the entomology department of GHMC’s Santosh Nagar circle. His wife, Haritha Mehra, lodged a complaint with KPHB Colony police that around 9 a.m. Kamala Raj went on the terrace for a walk, and 20 minutes later she heard a loud noise. She came out of the house only to see her husband lying in a pool of blood with multiple injuries. Soon, he was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

“After finishing his walk, we suspect that Kamala Raj sat on the parapet wall, lost balance and slipped to death,” the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 17, 2021 10:32:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/ghmc-staffer-falls-to-death/article37549262.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY