ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC sets focus on dilapidated buildings, cellar excavations

Published - August 13, 2024 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

A total of 566 structures have been identified in dilapidated condition in the city, of which 89 have been demolished in the current season

The Hindu Bureau

GHMC staffers bringing down a dilapidated building in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will intensify the action against dilapidated structures in the city, in order to prevent any mishaps during heavy rains.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief City Planner K. Srinivas held an online review meeting on Monday with the Town Planning staff of all circles, and issued instructions to take immediate measures to vacate the premises of the structures by counselling the residents. The buildings should be seized and secured, restricting movement in and around them.

A total of 566 structures have been identified in dilapidated condition in the city, of which 89 have been demolished in the current season. A total of 146 structures have been vacated/repaired/sealed, while action is awaited for 331 structures.

Mr. Srinivas also cautioned against cellar excavations and passed orders against new excavations till the end of the monsoon. The existing excavations need to be strengthened by construction of retaining walls, and barricaded to prevent accidents, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A total 167 open cellars have been identified across the six zones, of which 102 had retaining walls. Construction of the walls is under progress for the remaining 65, Mr. Srinivas informed, through a note.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US