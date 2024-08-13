GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC sets focus on dilapidated buildings, cellar excavations

A total of 566 structures have been identified in dilapidated condition in the city, of which 89 have been demolished in the current season

Published - August 13, 2024 12:31 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
GHMC staffers bringing down a dilapidated building in Hyderabad.

GHMC staffers bringing down a dilapidated building in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will intensify the action against dilapidated structures in the city, in order to prevent any mishaps during heavy rains.

Chief City Planner K. Srinivas held an online review meeting on Monday with the Town Planning staff of all circles, and issued instructions to take immediate measures to vacate the premises of the structures by counselling the residents. The buildings should be seized and secured, restricting movement in and around them.

A total of 566 structures have been identified in dilapidated condition in the city, of which 89 have been demolished in the current season. A total of 146 structures have been vacated/repaired/sealed, while action is awaited for 331 structures.

Mr. Srinivas also cautioned against cellar excavations and passed orders against new excavations till the end of the monsoon. The existing excavations need to be strengthened by construction of retaining walls, and barricaded to prevent accidents, he said.

A total 167 open cellars have been identified across the six zones, of which 102 had retaining walls. Construction of the walls is under progress for the remaining 65, Mr. Srinivas informed, through a note.

