GHMC sets a record in early bird property tax collections

April 30, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set a fresh record by crossing last year’s property tax collections through Early Bird scheme by about ₹15 crore.

Till news last came in, the collections have crossed ₹800 crore, against last year’s ₹785 crore. As an opportunity was given by extending the deadline to 12 a.m., more collections are expected, a note from GHMC said.

Early Bird scheme offers five % rebate on the total property tax, if paid in the first month of the financial year. April 30 is the last day for the scheme.

