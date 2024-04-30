GHMC sets a record in early bird property tax collections

April 30, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has set a fresh record by crossing last year’s property tax collections through Early Bird scheme by about ₹15 crore.

Till news last came in, the collections have crossed ₹800 crore, against last year’s ₹785 crore. As an opportunity was given by extending the deadline to 12 a.m., more collections are expected, a note from GHMC said.

Early Bird scheme offers five % rebate on the total property tax, if paid in the first month of the financial year. April 30 is the last day for the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.