GHMC seeks criminal investigation into birth & death certificate scam

April 10, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a latest development pertaining to the scam in issue of birth and death certificates, GHMC authorities have written to the four police commissionerates in the purview of the corporation, requesting inquiry and action.

It is reliably learnt that letters were addressed by the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMHO) to the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda and Medak police commissioners requesting a thorough inquiry into the certificate scam and legal action against the guilty.

This apart, individual complaints have been lodged in respective police stations by the Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOH) in each circle about the fake certificates in their purview.

There are a total 820 Mee Seva centres in GHMC, covered by the four police commissionerates, where investigation needs to be carried.

An internal enquiry by GHMC has reportedly revealed that 84 of these centres have each issued more than 100 fake certificates.

Sharing these details, another letter has been addressed to the Commissioner, Electronic Services Delivery, requesting him to take action against these centres by revoking their permissions, sources informed.

GHMC recently took a decision scrapping more than 31,000 birth and death certificates, pertaining to 26,000 persons issued during the past one year, as documentary support was missing.

The scam originated due to Government Orders issued previously, simplifying the process for issue of the certificates. Accordingly, the applications were being processed through Mee Seva centres and the need for field verification by the birth & death registrars or AMOHs was done away with for obtaining non-availability certificate, when the application was made with a delay of over a year after the occurrence.

Non-availability certificates were to be attached to the application, to be verified by the Revenue Divisional Officers who would then give proceedings for issue of the certificate.

It came to light a few months ago that Mee Seva operators were uploading fake documents instead of the RDO’s proceedings, and issued the certificates without proper verification. All such certificates were cancelled by GHMC Commissioner.

