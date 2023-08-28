HamberMenu
GHMC sanitation worker killed in road accident

The CCTV footage of the crash shows the woman, T. Sunita, 41, sweeping Ramkote road when the bus rammed into her and crushed her against a tree

August 28, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A sanitation worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was killed in a road accident in Ramkote on August 28 after a college bus hit her.

Narayanguda police registered a case. 

The CCTV footage of the crash shows the woman, T. Sunita, 41, sweeping Ramkote road when the bus rammed into her and crushed her against a tree. 

The accident occurred around 7.45 a.m. and the driver of the bus has been identified as Momin.

The police said that the woman died on the spot.

A few students, who were inside the bus too sustained minor injuries following the accident. The accident also caused a traffic jam in the area on Monday morning.

A case was booked against Momin under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC. The college bus also had two pending challans since October 2022 for skipping signals. 

