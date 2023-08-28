GHMC sanitation worker killed in road accident

August 28, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A sanitation worker of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was killed in a road accident in Ramkote on August 28 after a college bus hit her.

Narayanguda police registered a case.

The CCTV footage of the crash shows the woman, T. Sunita, 41, sweeping Ramkote road when the bus rammed into her and crushed her against a tree.

The accident occurred around 7.45 a.m. and the driver of the bus has been identified as Momin.

The police said that the woman died on the spot.

A few students, who were inside the bus too sustained minor injuries following the accident. The accident also caused a traffic jam in the area on Monday morning.

A case was booked against Momin under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the IPC. The college bus also had two pending challans since October 2022 for skipping signals.