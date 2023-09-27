GHMC sanitation worker cracks TSTET

September 27, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

It was as much a celebratory moment for Boda Suresh, a sanitation worker in the GHMC’s Hayatnagar Circle, as for the entire LB Nagar Zone, when he racked the Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test.

A double post-graduate in Telugu and Public Administration with a bachelor’s degree in education, Suresh is way more qualified for the work he does every day.

“I collect the trash cleared by the sweepers off the roads in a rickshaw and deposit it at the garbage point from where it is taken to the transfer station,” he explains.

Suresh, in a way, ‘inherited’ the menial job from his mother, who worked as sanitation worker for 30 years before she got confined to bed due to paralysis.

“He was given the job based on the provision that any of the family members may replace the post of sick or aged workers. Today, we all are very happy that he has qualified for a job commensurate with his educational qualifications,” said Zonal Commissioner of LB Nagar S. Pankaja.

As for Suresh, the job in Sanitation wing which ends at 1 p.m. gave him ample time to prepare for competitive examinations, and look after his sick mother and aged father.

“Besides, my mother would get worried that the job which got us ₹15,000 a month, would be lost,” said Suresh, who is also preparing for TSPSC exams for Group I, II, III and IV jobs.

Two years ago, in a similar instance, Rajani, a post-graduate degree holder in Organic Chemistry, was found to be working as sweeper in GHMC. When her plight came to light, she was offered job as an Assistant Entomologist in the corporation.