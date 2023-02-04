GHMC road work damages 220 KV-DC UG line in Hitec City area

February 04, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Transmission Corporation of Telangana Ltd (TS-Transco) has expressed serious concern over the damage caused to the 220 KV DC underground line in the excavation taken up as part of the road widening work of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) from IKEA store to AIG Hospital in the Hitec City area without even intimating it (power utility).

The damage to the UG transmission cables between 400 KV Raidurg sub-station and 220/132/33 KV sub-stations at Erragadda and a few others in the heart of the City was caused on February 2. The transmission cables supply power from Raidurg to the other sub-stations.

Several areas of the City with lakhs of people could face inconvenience for a very long period as repairing the UG transmission line could take over a month’s time from the date of taking it up, TS-Transco Director T. Jagath Reddy said. It involves laying of new cable and making joints drastically reducing the lifecycle of the entire transmission line besides huge monetary loss of over ₹1.5 crore, it is said.

“The huge damage is the result of carelessness of the GHMC contractor who is entrusted with the work and it could take over a month’s time for completing the repair work. Due to breakdown of the transmission line, contingency sources are being utilised to ensure power supply to the sub-stations depending on the transmission line as the Budget session of the Assembly is in progress. There is no other alternative supply provision,” the TS-Transco official said.

According to the senior authorities of the Transco, they have been regularly attending the monthly convergence meetings organised by GHMC with all line departments. Transco had been informing GHMC and other line departments about the EHT (extra high-tension) underground cables laid by it all over the City with a request to inform it for executing any work for safety of UG cables and also to avoid interruptions in power supply.

Besides, Transco has also handed over the total EHT UG cable network route maps to GHMC, TSIIC and HRDCL along with GPS coordinates and also to zonal commissioners and nodal officers. However, the work in the Hitec City area was taken up by GHMC without even intimating the Transco.

The road widening work was noticed by Transco’s line patrolling wing and the engineers of GHMC and contract agency SVS Constructions were informed well in advance, but in vain. The power utility is also planning to recover the cost of repair work from the contract agency/GHMC and requested the civic body through a letter to act against those responsible for the UG cable damage seriously.