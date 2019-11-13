GHMC receives 235 MTs of discarded articles

GHMC has received 235 metric tonnes of discarded articles from people which would have otherwise gone into storm water drains choking their flow.
The corporation had initiated the drive 10 days ago with the aim to dissuade people from dumping scrap in the city’s open nalas.
L.B. Nagar zone accounted for more than a third of the collection, by recording 82 metric tonnes of scrap, followed by Secunderabad zone which collected 58 MT.
People deposited broken furniture, e-waste, clothes, mattresses, plastic articles, glass and hazardous material, which was of no use to them.
The drive has been taken up after it was noticed that the GHMC contractors cleaning the storm water drains retrieved discarded mattresses, cots, chairs, sofa sets and occasionally, discarded coolers and refrigerators, which were choking the drains.
