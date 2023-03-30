GHMC property tax collection crosses ₹1,600 crore

March 30, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has netted over ₹1,600 crore in property tax by the penultimate day of the current financial year, 2022-23. This is the figure keyed in at around 5.30 p.m., and officials are hopeful of several more online collections by the year-end.

This is over ₹80 crore more than the previous year which clocked over ₹1,520 crore in property tax collection. The total assessments were close to 13.53 lakh as against over 12.58 lakh of last year.

Of all the circles, Serilingampally, with its spiralling construction activity, has topped the collection charts, by raking up close to ₹214 crore from more than 92,000 assessments, followed by Jubilee Hills, at ₹163 crore from over 49,000 assessments, and Khairatabad at ₹131 crore from 53,000-plus assessments.

Falaknuma trailed behind all the other 29 circles, at about ₹960 crore from around 20,000 assessments, followed by Chandrayangutta at ₹984 crore from over 22,500 assessments.

Majority of the assessees opted to pay the tax online, as gathered from close to 7.73 lakh out of 13.53 lakh making digital payments to the tune of over ₹565 crore. However, bill collectors still topped all the modes in the amount of collections by bringing in around ₹790 crore, from over three lakh assessments.