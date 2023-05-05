GHMC prepares proposals worth ₹5,000 crore for SNDP phase-II

May 05, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has prepared proposals worth over ₹5,000 crore for the phase II of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) in order to cover the balance areas prone to inundation in and abutting the GHMC limits.

The engineering wing of the GHMC shared the details in response to a question for the council meeting which got adjourned without discussion on Wednesday.

A total 415 works have been proposed under the second phase, 148 within the GHMC limits covering a total length of close to 176 kilometres, and the remaining 267 in the municipalities outside the GHMC - but within the Outer Ring Road, covering the drain length of over 275 kilometres.

Administrative sanction was sought to the tune of ₹2,141 crore for the works within GHMC, while the same for the other urban local bodies within ORR was about ₹2,993 crore.

The works outside GHMC were divided into four packages based on the priority, with 68 works listed under top priority, and 126 under least priority.

According to details shared, of the total 36 works proposed in GHMC under SNDP Phase I, 14 have been completed so far and 22 works are in progress. Total cost of the project was ₹985 crore.

The SNDP was proposed with the objective of preventing and mitigating the consequences of flooding and minimising the damages by developing comprehensive storm water drainage system in the city. The works include restoration of surplus courses of the chain link tanks and diversion schemes of runoff from colonies which are in lower than the FTLs of nearby tanks, besides remodelling of major drains passing through the core areas of city.

The city has primary drain network of 473 kilometres, out of which 78 kilometres is taken up in the Phase-I of SNDP. This covers 45% of the network, and mitigates 50% of the inundation problems in Hyderabad Urban Agglomeration area, said the reply shared by the GHMC.