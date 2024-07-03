GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GHMC prepares for vector control operations

Published - July 03, 2024 12:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
GHMC workers using a drone to spray anti-larval - pyrosene oil, over a lake in Hyderabad.

GHMC workers using a drone to spray anti-larval - pyrosene oil, over a lake in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

With the recent rains creating a conducive atmosphere for the breeding of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has begun preparations for its vector control operations across the city.

Towards this end, a meeting was convened by Additional Commissioner (Health) N. Ravi Kiran with the Entomology officials on Tuesday, and issued necessary directions.

It was made clear to the officials that the facial recognition attendance is a must to record attendance of the staff. Directions were given for the anti-larval operations, and weekly fogging.

A special drive has been ordered for 10 days, covering all dengue hotspots and areas where dengue positive cases are reported. Intensive anti-larval operations and fogging too were recommended during the drive.

A total 4,846 colonies were identified where previous dengue cases were reported, and each entomology worker has been assigned three colonies as part of weekly programme, which he should cover in six days. The worker should meet the local area representatives, local leaders and colony presidents, in order to fulfil his job effectively.

Deputy Commissioners of each circle should conduct random inspections along with the senior entomologist concerned. The senior entomologist of the circle concerned should check each location of dengue case, and submit action taken report. It will be the duty of the assistant entomologists to maintain records of the activities taken up.

Directions have been issued to re-initiate the weekly Sunday programme whereby 10 minutes would be spared at 10 a.m., to empty the stagnant water around the home.

Conducting health camps, information and educational campaigns, preparation of health calendar, release of Gambusia fish in baby ponds, removal of water hyacinth from lakes, and grievance redressal modes too were discussed in the meeting attended by the chief entomologist, senior entomologists and assistant entomologists.

