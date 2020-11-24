GHMC polls: TRS manifesto is old wine in a new bottle, says Kishan Reddy

‘Why repeat promises if lot of work was done in past 5 years?’

The TRS manifesto is a ‘carbon copy ‘of the previous one released during the 2016 GHMC polls, said Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy. “Only the paper on which it was printed is new. Just a few lines have been changed and the photographs too are the same. The same promises are being made this time too. Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is under the impression that people have short memory and do not remember the earlier election eve promises, so the manifesto has been re-printed. If a lot of work was done in the past five years, why repeat the same promises,” he questioned at a press conference on Monday.

The repeat of the manifesto only exposes the hollowness of TRS government, he charged. “KCR has converted the city into a sorrow city due to deaths and destruction during recent floods instead of the promised ‘global city’, the Union Minister added.

Mr. Kishan Reddy sought to point out that free power supply to washermen community and barbers was also made in the last elections but was not fulfilled. “The sudden advancement of polls probably did not give them sufficient time to think of new schemes, so old ones have been repeated,” he claimed.

KCR was welcome to tour the country and meet other Opposition leaders to change the course of the country, but first he should clarify the direction in which Telangana development is headed. “People are no longer willing to trust him as he is not known to keep his word, be it giving government jobs or two-bedroom houses. He has this habit of blaming the Opposition for no reason during the election time but no one is going to fall for his word play,” he claimed.

The Minister said the TRS government had not explained where the ₹67,000 crore was spent for the twin cities and why it took more than six years for the issuance of ration cards.