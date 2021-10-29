GHMC permits cracker stalls on its playgrounds

HYDERABAD

29 October 2021 21:21 IST

GHMC has issued permission for setting up temporary fire cracker stalls on its playgrounds ahead of Deepavali.

A total of 66 playgrounds have been identified in all the six zones where stalls can be set up with prior permission of GHMC authorities.

Permission will be issued subject to clearance by local police and fire authorities and payment of fee to the GHMC for temporary trade licence.

Applications will be received through the Citizens’ Service Centres at zonal level and processed by the zonal commissioners concerned.

The stalls may be set up starting November 1 to November 6, two days after the festival.

Through a press statement, GHMC has also informed about formation of teams to crack down on the sale of illegal crackers, as per the directions of the Supreme Court.

Shops or persons selling imported fire crackers will be identified and imposed severe penalties or punishment, the note said.

The Supreme Court had issued directions for regulation of bursting of crackers at the time of Deepavali, favouring green crackers with low emissions. Accordingly, production, sale and use of firecrackers and series crackers have been banned.

Citizens may share information on the sale of banned firecrackers in the nearest police station for suitable action, the note said. Further, for the purpose of community celebrations of Deepavali by bursting crackers, certain areas will be identified and pre-designated by authorities concerned.