GHMC panel nod for work on Balkapur nala

December 07, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

GHMC’s standing committee, during its meeting on Wednesday, cleared two proposals with regard to Balkapur nala, which is a crucial component of the Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) designed to address the issue of flooding in the city.

The interception and diversion works being taken up on the drain from the Defence area in Mehdipatnam up to Ek Minar Madina mosque in Ahmednagar include laying of 1,000 mm diameter RCC sewer pipeline at an estimated cost of ₹4.7 crore, which have been recommended by the committee for the corporation’s approval.

Another work involving construction of RCC box drain from Balkapur nala up to Rethibowli junction, inside Mehdipatnam garrison, with an estimated expenditure of ₹9.75 crore, has been approved by the committee.

Proposals have also been approved for construction of a multipurpose community hall and Basti Dawakhana at Sriram Nagar, Road No. 13, Banjara Hills, with an expenditure of ₹2.05 crore, and for acquisition of properties for widening of the road between Inner Ring Road and DLRL Colony up to GHMC limits, among others.