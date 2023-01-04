ADVERTISEMENT

GHMC panel clears several road widening and property acquisition proposals

January 04, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The GHMC Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday cleared several proposals for road widening and property acquisition.

A proposal for change in the Master Plan, in order to accommodate the road widening beneath the HT lines, from Hitech City up to Kondapur RTA Office in Serilingampally zone has been recommended to the government, along with approval of another proposal for acquisition of 19 properties.

Acquisition of 34 properties for another road widening proposal in Sanathnagar was approved, and changes in Master Plan have been recommended for road widening between Banjara Hills Road No. 11 up to Ministers’ Residential Complex, along with property acquisition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Changes in Master Plan have also been recommended for two more roads in Cherlapally, besides approval for several road widening proposals in Shaikpet and Cherlapally, and the associated property acquisition.

Other proposals approved include construction of a model grave yard with an estimated expenditure of ₹3 crore in Chiluka Nagar, fixation of rent and maintenance for all multi-purpose function halls run by the GHMC and adoption of a GHMC park in Banjara Hills under corporate social responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US