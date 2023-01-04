GHMC panel clears several road widening and property acquisition proposals

January 04, 2023 11:32 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The GHMC Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday cleared several proposals for road widening and property acquisition.

A proposal for change in the Master Plan, in order to accommodate the road widening beneath the HT lines, from Hitech City up to Kondapur RTA Office in Serilingampally zone has been recommended to the government, along with approval of another proposal for acquisition of 19 properties.

Acquisition of 34 properties for another road widening proposal in Sanathnagar was approved, and changes in Master Plan have been recommended for road widening between Banjara Hills Road No. 11 up to Ministers’ Residential Complex, along with property acquisition.

Changes in Master Plan have also been recommended for two more roads in Cherlapally, besides approval for several road widening proposals in Shaikpet and Cherlapally, and the associated property acquisition.

Other proposals approved include construction of a model grave yard with an estimated expenditure of ₹3 crore in Chiluka Nagar, fixation of rent and maintenance for all multi-purpose function halls run by the GHMC and adoption of a GHMC park in Banjara Hills under corporate social responsibility.