GHMC official sentenced to one-year RI in ACB case

Updated - November 07, 2024 08:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The special court for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad, on Thursday, sentenced Jilagam Venkateshwara Rao, Senior Assistant, Circle No. VI, Rajendranagar, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to undergo rigorous imprisonment (RI) for one year under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 among other charges. The court also slapped a fine of ₹20,000 on the accused official. Rao was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in 2013 for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000. The bribe was demanded from the complainant for mutation of plot, waiving off the vacant plot tax and fixing the old property tax on a plot in Shastripuram, owned by the complainant’s uncle.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:18 pm IST

Telangana / corruption & bribery

