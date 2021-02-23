GHMC official in ACB net

HYDERABAD:

23 February 2021 22:29 IST

An office superintendent in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) was caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Tuesday afternoon, when he accepted bribe to sanction funeral charges of a man’s mother.

The accused Vadthya Phool Singh works as an office superintendent in GHMC Circle-10, Phoolbagh, Falaknuma, Charminar Zone.

“He was caught red handed by ACB when he demanded and accepted bribe of ₹5000 from complainant as a reward for processing the file for sanction of funeral charges of mother of the complainant and to hand him the cheque of sanctioned amount ₹20000,” ACB officials stated.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused officer was arrested and produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.